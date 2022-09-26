SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Auburn could be sentenced to up to 225 years in prison after he was found guilty of sex crimes against children.

Mason E. Bertrand, 34, was found guilty by a Sangamon County jury on Wednesday on nine counts. He was charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, three counts of criminal sexual assault and one count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful restraint.

Mary Beth Rodgers, Chief of the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Felony Division, commented on the verdict:

“We strive to protect our community’s most vulnerable members, children, through aggressive prosecution of these crimes,” Rodgers said. “Survivors of these terrible offenses deserve a coordinated investigation and prosecution that puts the child first so they feel supported, validated, and empowered to come forward and help us hold these offenders responsible. We appreciate the hard work by the CAC and their multi disciplinary team, including the SCSO in helping this child be heard and believed.”

Bertrand is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17.