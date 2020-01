COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of beating his 4-month-old son to death will be examined to see if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

Issac Currey also pleaded not guilty to murder in court Thursday. His son was found dead at their home in Lerna last month. Currey told police he dropped the baby. He said he knew the fall hurt him, but did not call 911.

Doctors say it was impossible the baby’s injuries were caused by a drop or fall. The cause of death was severe trauma to the head.