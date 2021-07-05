Man donates bikes to kids

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is going out of his way to give bikes to kids who may not be able to afford one.

“We don’t care where it goes as long as someone needs it,” Alfred Hildreth said.

Alfred “Buck” Hildreth started collecting new and used bikes for kids about three years ago. Besides buying new, he will go to junkyards and garage sales to collect old, broken bikes and fix them to give out. He said growing up he could not afford a new bike, so he wants to make sure he can give kids bikes who may be in a similar situation to him, when he was younger.

“I feel good about doing this and we enjoy doing it, and I’ll probably never stop doing it,” Hildreth said.

He also donates coats, hats, and winter clothes to schools and churches to pass out to kids during the colder months.