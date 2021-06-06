Man dies in UTV crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An Effingham man died Saturday night after crashing a utility-terrain-vehicle in Fayette County.

It happened after 11 p.m. Saturday on East 2000th Avenue just east of U.S. Highway 51. That’s around 3 miles north of Vandalia.

Troopers says 37-year-old Stephen McEvers, of Effingham, was driving a red 2018 Polaris RZR Side By Side east on 2000th Avenue approaching Route 51 when he veered off of a curve in the road and hit a tree.

Investigators say the man was fatally injured and died at the scene. Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

