FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 43-year-old man from Macon County has died following a motorized paraglide crash in Forsyth on Tuesday.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on East Hickory Point Drive around 10:30 a.m. Officials said deputies received a report of an airplane crash, but upon arrival, they found that it was actually a motorized paraglide.

Witnesses said a gust of wind inverted the paraglide as it prepared to land, causing it to crash into a field. The pilot did not survive.

The pilot was identified as a man from Macon County, though his name has not yet been publicly disclosed. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.