Man dies in house fire

RURAL DIETERICH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Coroner said one person died in a house fire Thursday in rural Dieterich.



Coroner Kim Rhodes said firefighters found 48-year-old Jason Baughman in the one-story home after they had put out the blaze. Rhodes said the man was living there. She believed the man’s death was accidental and related to the home’s heat sources, but the exact cause of the fire was not immediately known. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping local authorities in the investigation.



Rhodes said the call came in at around 9:13 a.m. Thursday at a rural property along North 2200 Street around one mile northwest of the village. Crews found the home fully engulfed in flames.



Rhodes said Dieterich Fire Chief Ross Martin told investigators the house did not have power, running water, or utilities. But there were “propane and other auxiliary fuel sources at the residence,” according to the coroner.