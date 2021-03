Moultrie County, Ill. (WCIA) —

A car crash last week happened in Moultrie County. Family says one of the victims has died. 21-year old Austen Huffman was driving with Megan Winskill and their toddler when another car hit them near Arthur.

Huffman died this morning. Winskill is still in the hospital. The child is okay.

20- year old Lavon Yoder was ticketed for not yielding at a Stop intersection and driving with a suspended license.

