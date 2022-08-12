SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Chatham Fire Department responded to a fire on Mansion Road in Chatham early Friday morning.

The Sangamon County Coroner said they will release the name of a man that died in a fire in Chatham after contacting next of kin.

Coroner Jim Allmon confirms that a 76-year-old male died at the scene.

Chatham Fire Department responded to the fire on Mansion Road in Chatham early Friday morning and found the 76-year-old man deceased.

The fire and death are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner, the Chatham Fire Department, and the State Fire Marshal.