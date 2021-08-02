Man dies in car crash along I-57

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a North Chicago man is dead after a crash along I-57 on Monday morning.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. in the southbound lane, at milepost 267. A 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by the 35-year-old man, was traveling when the vehicle went off the road for unknown reasons. The car overturned several times and one passenger was ejected.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.