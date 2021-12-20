Man dies from tornado-related injuries

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes announced that a man from Sigel died Monday afternoon from injuries he suffered during the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak that tore through Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Rhodes said that 60-year-old George Martin was driving a truck on Interstate 55 near Hayti, Mo. when his truck was blown over. Severely injured, Martin was taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo. He was later released and went home to Sigel.

On Monday, Martin suffered a “medical event” due to his injuries and was taken to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital in Effingham. He passed away there at 11:33 a.m.

The investigation into Martin’s death is being conducted by the Effingham County Coroner’s Office, the Missouri Highway Patrol and FEMA.