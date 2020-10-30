Man dies at hospital after shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and another one hurt Thursday morning.

Officers said they responded to the 1200 block of Garden Drive around 11:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, police found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in his leg. He was taken to the hospital.

While officers were investigating that shooting, they found out a second victim had shown up at the hospital with a gunshot wound in his chest.

The coroner says 30-year-old Donnell Gardner of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

“Investigation revealed that there was an argument between several individuals in the 1200 block of Garden Drive and during that argument several shots were fired,” said officers. They are still trying to find witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. You can also call the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.