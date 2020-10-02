Man dies at hospital after being shot in the back

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is dead and police are searching for answers.

Investigators say it happened Thursday night around 7pm.

They were called to Douglas Park for a shots fired call and found a 19 year old man not moving in the middle of the street on Florida between Wayne and Commercial.

He was shot in the back.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There is no suspect information.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.