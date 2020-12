MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a Mount Zion man was killed after a single rollover crash early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it happened south of Route 51 and Riley, just south of Elwin. When officers arrived, the 45-year-old man was alive, but died after he was taken to the hospital.

Toxicology results are pending. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the man.