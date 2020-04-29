Man dies after single car crash

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Coroner said a man died after a crash Tuesday night.

Coroner Ed Schniers said it happened near Western Avenue and South 23rd Street. A witness to the crash said after the crash, the man’s truck caught fire. Neighbors tried to get the man out, but could not open the doors. The witness said her husband was able to put the fire out and first responders got the man out when they arrived.

Schniers said the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

There is no word on what caused the crash.