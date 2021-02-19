Man dies after seriously hurt in crash on I-74

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner released the name of a LeRoy man who died after being involved in vehicle crash on I-74 near Farmer City.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said 28-year-old Jordan Reinhart-Smith was pronounced dead Friday around 9:15 a.m. at the hospital in Urbana. The coroner said Reinhart-Smith was the driver of a pick-up truck that lost control on the road and hit a guardrail before coming to a stop in the middle of the road. His truck was then hit on the driver’s side by a semi truck.

Northrup said while there will be no autopsy performed, an inquest may be held at a later date. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police are continuing their investigation.

A GoFundMe page was created to support Reinhart-Smith’s family during this difficult time.

