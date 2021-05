DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois man has died after an accident Monday night.

Around 11 pm, police responded to the 600 block of West Southside Drive for a single motorcycle crash.

Thomas Ciambella, 68, was in critical condition when officials arrived and was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The Macon County Coroner Michael Day says he suffered massive internal injuries and was pronounced dead around 11:55 pm.

Decatur Police Fatal Team is still investigating.