MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after the Champaign County coroner said he was involved in a crash with his motorcycle.
Coroner Duane Northrup said 30-year-old Colton Fender was pronounced dead at a hospital Thursday night. This was after Fender was driving his motorcycle on Lombard Street. Northrup said Fender crashed with another vehicle.
Fender was not wearing a helmet during the crash, said Northrup. He was thrown from the motorcycle.
Toxicology results are pending.
This crash is being investigated by the Mahomet Police Department and the coroner’s office.