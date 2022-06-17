Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after the Champaign County coroner said he was involved in a crash with his motorcycle.

Coroner Duane Northrup said 30-year-old Colton Fender was pronounced dead at a hospital Thursday night. This was after Fender was driving his motorcycle on Lombard Street. Northrup said Fender crashed with another vehicle.

Fender was not wearing a helmet during the crash, said Northrup. He was thrown from the motorcycle.

Toxicology results are pending.

This crash is being investigated by the Mahomet Police Department and the coroner’s office.