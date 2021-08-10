Man dies after crash along IL Route 29

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said a Pana man is dead after a crash this week.

In a news release, officials said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday. It occurred on IL Route 29 around 2300 East Road.

Investigators’ reports indicated 78-year-old James A. Emerick was traveling northbound on Rt. 29 when he drove his vehicle off the road and went into a ditch. “He then traveled approximately 1000 feet parallel to the northbound lane crossing over 2300 East Road eventually striking a ditch embankment causing the vehicle to overturn.”

Emerick was taken to a hospital in Springfield. It was there that he later died.

Authorities are continuing to investigate this crash.

