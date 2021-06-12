Man dies after being shot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)—The Champaign County Coroner has identified a man who died in an early morning shooting in Champaign.

20-year-old Javier Sibley of Champaign County was pronounced dead at 4:06 A.M. on June 12th in the Carle Foundation Hospital Intensive Care Unit. Sibley died from a gunshot wound he received during a shooting incident.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday, June 14th and an inquest may be held at a later date. The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

