OAKLAND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said one man died Tuesday morning after being pinned under a trencher.

Schniers said 59-year-old Robert E. Lee Jr. worked for the Oakland Street Department. He said preliminary investigations showed Lee may have accidentally knocked the machine into gear and fell forward. The machine then rolled over him. No one was there to see what happened.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. OSHA officials are investigating.