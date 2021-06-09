Man dead, woman seriously hurt after car crashes into semi-truck

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 95-year-old man is dead after his Cadillac wrecked into a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon outside of Morrisonville.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened just after 1 p.m. at county roads 500 East and 500 North. That’s less than a mile east of Morrisonville.

Troopers say the driver of a tan 2006 Cadillac DTS was headed north on county road 500 East, approaching county road 500 North. Police say 25-year-old Michael Lockwood, of Athens, was driving a red 2021 Kenworth semi-truck east on county road 500 North.

The press release says the driver of the Cadillac didn’t stop for the stop sign and his car was hit by the semi.

Troopers say the man was thrown from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld, pending notification to his family.

They add a 92-year-old woman from Morrisonville was a passenger in the Cadillac. She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment after being hurt in the wreck. Police say she may not survive her injuries.

Lockwood was not hurt. Troopers say the road was closed for about 4 hours for the crash investigation.