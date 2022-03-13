SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

The crash happened at 6:36 p.m. on Peoria Road near Veterans Parkway. Witnesses told Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies that an SUV was driving south on Peoria when it crossed the center line, went off the road and hit a small tree.

The driver of the SUV was unresponsive at the scene and later died at HSHS St. John’s Hospital at 7:35 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday

The death and cause of the crash are under investigation by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Sangamon County Coroner.