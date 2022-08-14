DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Decatur early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Wood Street and Oakland Avenue just before 4 a.m. for a report of a person being shot. They found a 24-year-old man at that location and had him taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The victim later died from his injuries.

Decatur Police are investigating leads, interviewing witnesses and processing physical evidence. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2711.