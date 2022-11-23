DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 38-year-old Danville man has died after he was shot late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets around 11:50 p.m. Danville Police Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said officers responded to 911 calls reporting a bleeding man asking for help; they found the victim at the reported location with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and arms. He was taken to an area hospital, but later died around 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday.

Webb said that before dying, the victim told officers he was at his home on Williams when an unknown person shot him. Webb added that witnesses told officers they heard gunshots and saw several people in dark clothing running away from the area heading east.

No one else was reported as being hurt and Webb provided no further information about suspects. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who knows something about this shooting is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.