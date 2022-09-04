BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian.

The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the pedestrian. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The pedestrian, identified as John Grisham, 37, was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m. An autopsy indicated that he died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the collision. Toxicology results are pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department and the Mclean County Coroner’s Office. Bloomington Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them at 309-820-8888.