DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A Decatur man is dead after police said he crashed his motorcycle into an SUV Thursday night.

It happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Eldorado Street around 8:30 p.m. Police said both vehicles entered the intersection after their respective traffic lights turned red. The SUV was turning left onto Martin Luther King when the motorcycle hit the passenger side.

The motorcycle driver, a 52-year-old man, was transported to a nearby hospital where he died. Police said he was not wearing a helmet and was not licensed to operate the bike. They are still working to determine whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old man from Mt. Zion, was not hurt. Police added that he was not under the influence at the time of the crash.