URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after an early morning home fire.

Crews were called to a mobile home on Cedric drive around 4:45 Monday morning. The Carroll fire chief says when they got there they saw smoke coming from underneath the home.

He says they weren’t able to make contact with them when they got to the scene. Fire officials were investigating, but they say the sheriff’s office has taken over the investigation.