MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A single-vehicle crash outside of Macon left one person dead Wednesday morning, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened on Andrew Street Road near the intersection with Riley Road. Officials said passing drivers discovered a wrecked SUV in a field around 8:15 a.m. and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office. There were no witnesses to the crash itself, as officials believe it happened just before the wreck was discovered.

Officials said the SUV appeared to have flipped several times, ejecting the man in the process. He was found 60 feet away from the wreck and was already dead.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the victim is 32 years old and from Macon, but did not release his identity. He added the victim suffered “massive head and torso trauma” after being ejected.

The Macon County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices are jointly investigating this crash.