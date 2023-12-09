URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 34-year-old man was murdered in a shooting last night according to a Urbana Police report released this morning.

Police said that on Friday, Dec. 8, at approximately 9:41 p.m., Urbana Police responded to calls reporting a shooting with injuries at the 2000 block of Vawter St. in Urbana. When officers arrived, they discovered a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The man, a 34-year-old from Urbana, was inside of a residence and was transported him by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office/Urbana Police will not release the victim’s identity until all necessary notifications to next of kin have been completed.

Officials said preliminary investigation suggest that this incident was not a random act and there is currently no indication of an imminent threat to the general public. The investigation of the incident is ongoing, and police said no further information will be released at this time.

Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident please contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373- 8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.