EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a Shelbyville man who has died from injuries sustained after being involved in a single motorcycle crash on September 11.

Randy James, 61, of Shelbyville, Illinois, died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois on October 09 from injuries sustained as the operator in a single motorcycle crash.

This death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police District 12