MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 45-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle accident Saturday early m orning.

It happened on southbound Center Street near Armory Drive.

The McLean County Coroner pronounced the victim dead at 12:11 a.m. The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today. The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family.

This incident is under investigation.