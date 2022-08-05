CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man is dead after a crash Thursday night in Champaign.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jovan A. Smith, 34, was pronounced dead around 10:45 p.m. at the scene.

A single-car crash happened around 9:15 p.m., between Kenwood Drive and West Kirby Avenue.







Champaign Police said that Smith was driving on Kenwood Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

An autopsy was conducted on August 4. Toxicology results are pending.

This investigation is ongoing with the CPD and the coroner’s office.