CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man is dead after a crash Thursday night in Champaign.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jovan A. Smith, 34, was pronounced dead around 10:45 p.m. at the scene.
A single-car crash happened around 9:15 p.m., between Kenwood Drive and West Kirby Avenue.
Champaign Police said that Smith was driving on Kenwood Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.
An autopsy was conducted on August 4. Toxicology results are pending.
This investigation is ongoing with the CPD and the coroner’s office.