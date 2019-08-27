Man dead after DUI crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is dead and two others were sent to the hospital after a one-vehicle accident Monday night.

Police say the accident involved a 2006 Ford Freestar van that was driving on Illinois 9 just east of Cheneyville Road near Hoopeston. The report says the van was traveling west on the highway when it ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned in a cornfield.

A 37-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver Miguel Vera of San Benito, Texas and a 38-year-old passenger from Brownsville, Texas were taken to the hospital.

State police say the driver was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Improper Lane Usage and not having a valid driver’s license.

The Vermilion County coroner has not released the name of the man killed at this time.