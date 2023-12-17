LODA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Loda man is dead after driving his car into a lake in Iroquois County.

It happened Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. near Bayles Lake in Loda. Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police said 68-year-old Stevie A. Chapman was driving a 2007 Jeep Wrangler eastbound on County Road 200 North when he lost control and went into the westbound lane. Chapman tried regaining control before heading into a ditch, driving again into westbound traffic and eventually into Bayles Lake.

His car sank underwater several yards from the shore. Two people passing by tried rescuing Chapman before first responders got to the incident.

The Loda Fire Department removed Chapman from the submerged vehicle after 20 minutes. He was taken to Gibson Area Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office worked with Loda Fire, the Buckley Fire Department, Buckley EMS and Gibson EMS at the scene. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.