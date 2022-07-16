DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– At approximately 11:12pm on July 15th Decatur Police were dispatched to the intersection of Water Street and Mound Road to a man asleep at the wheel in a Chrysler 300.

While the DPD and DFD were arriving, the man fled the scene driving west on Mound Road.

The man re-ended a man driving a Ford Escape on Mound, and then proceeded to hit two trees and rolled over.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 57 year old man from St. Louis, MO was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Escape was under the influence of alcohol. DPD said at this time is is unknown if the driver of the Chrysler was under the influence.

DPD said based on the damage, the speed contributed in the deadly crash.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating. No other information available at this time.

