Man dead after crashing into an underpass

News
Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash Generic Box

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a SUV crashed into the median at an underpass Saturday morning.

They say it happened around 2:54 a.m. near the Jasper Street underpass in the 600 block of North Jasper.

A car was headed northbound on Jasper from Eldorado when it drove over the center median and hit the bridge support at the south side of the underpass.

The 30 year old male driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from injuries he received in the accident.

Jasper Street north of Eldorado to Sangamon, from the 500-700 block of North Jasper, will be closed until at least Monday, February 17.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.