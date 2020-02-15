Man dead after crashing into an underpass

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a SUV crashed into the median at an underpass Saturday morning.

They say it happened around 2:54 a.m. near the Jasper Street underpass in the 600 block of North Jasper.

A car was headed northbound on Jasper from Eldorado when it drove over the center median and hit the bridge support at the south side of the underpass.

The 30 year old male driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from injuries he received in the accident.

Jasper Street north of Eldorado to Sangamon, from the 500-700 block of North Jasper, will be closed until at least Monday, February 17.