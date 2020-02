IROQUOIS COUNTY (WCIA) — A man is dead after he went off a roadway and his car overturned.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. on Old Route 45 at 3000N Road on Saturday, February 22.

Gary Kleinert, 42, of Chebanse, was traveling southbound when his car overturned.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iroquois County Coroner.