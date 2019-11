Man dead after car v. tractor crash

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead after a car v. tractor crash.

Police say it happened Tuesday, November 5 around 6 p.m. on Route 49 at 979 North.

They say a tractor, driven by Fred Hurliman, 63 of Onarga, was turning into his farm property and was pulling two loaded grain wagons. A car, driven by Kevin Hansen, 28 of Cissna Park, rear ended the rear wagon of the tractor.

Hansen was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital and was pronounced deceased there.

Hurliman was transported to Hoopeston Hospital with minor injuries.