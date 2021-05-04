Man dead after car crashes during chase with officers

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after a chase with officers ended in a crash on Monday night.

In a news release, Illinois State Police said a man was wanted in Indiana for an attempted homicide. Around 9:45 p.m., troopers and Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found out the man–who was armed– was being chased along Interstate 70 and would be crossing into Illinois.

Shortly after learning about the chase, officers found out the suspect’s vehicle got a flat tire and went off the road on westbound I-70 near Marshall. The suspect was found dead in the car.

An autopsy was scheduled for later Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are continuing to investigate this matter. If you know anything about this, troopers said to call the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana.