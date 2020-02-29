Man dead after car accident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is dead after an accident that happened Friday, February 28.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. on the intersection of Kirby Avenue and Park Haven Drive.

When first responders arrived, they found Corney McClendon, 36, of Champaign, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that McClendon stumbled into the roadway and fell down. He was then hit by an oncoming car.

The driver initially left the scene, but showed up at the Champaign Police Department shortly after.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.

The investigation into the accident remains ongoing and additional information may be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to please call police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.