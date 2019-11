SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was pronounced dead after police found him unresponsive behind Walmart on North Dirksen parkway.

Ahmad Verdell, 47 of Springfield, was transported to the emergency room by EMS on November 8 around 1 p.m.

According to the Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, the autopsy revealed no signs of traumatic injury or hypothermia.

The cause of death is still under investigation.