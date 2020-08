FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is dead after an accident that happened Sunday afternoon.

Burl Prater, 75, of Vandalia, was traveling west on Main Street approximately ¼ mile west of County Road 600 east.

For unknown reasons, Prater left the road to the right, over turned , and came to rest in a creek bed.

Prater was pronounced dead on scene by the Fayette County Coroner.

The passenger, Patricia Bales, 52, of Vandalia, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.