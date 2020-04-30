Man convicted of killing father arrested again

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 53-year-old man convicted of killing his father in 1991 and released from jail after serving 28 years, was arrested again Thursday afternoon.

Police said Donald Whalen, Jr. was arrested at his home on North Oak Street on felony warrants. In a release, officers said the warrants were for nine felony counts of escape; failure to comply with a condition of the electronic monitoring or home detention program.

Whalen is currently being held at the McLean County Jail.

He was originally released in March 2019 after serving 28 years of his 60-year prison sentence for the murder conviction. This came after a judge vacated his conviction February 2019 and ordered a new trial. Whalen posted bail in March 2019. He was headed back to court after an appellate court overturned that ruling this year.