SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old man from Springfield was found guilty last week of attempting to entice a minor among other offenses.

A federal jury found Stacey Furlow guilty of attempted enticement, use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor and attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. Sentencing has been scheduled for October 21.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that between August 27 and 29, 2020, Furlow met a person online whom he believed to be a 15-year-old child. Despite knowing the person’s age, he discussed with the child engaging in sexual activity with them, asked for their address on multiple occasions and sent inappropriate pictures of himself. After confirming the minor was alone on August 29, 2020, Furlow drove to their address expecting to engage in sexual conduct; he was arrested that day.

Furlow remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service awaiting sentencing. He faces life in prison for attempted enticement, the most serious offense he was found guilty of.

The prosecution was the result of an investigation by the FBI Springfield Office with assistance from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, ICE Homeland Security Investigations division, the Springfield Police Department and Illinois State Police.