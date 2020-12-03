Man claims he tried to sabotage clinic bombing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who threw a bomb at a Champaign women’s clinic now said he did not feel right about what he was doing.

Joe Morris was arrested in 2017. He was part of a militia in central Illinois led by Michael Hari, whose trial for domestic terror resumed Tuesday in Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reported Harris claimed he tried to sabotage the clinic bombing. He told jurors he left a piece of masking tape on the bomb he threw, hoping it would not go off.

Morris admitted in court he had been promised a shorter prison sentence if he testified against Hari.

WCIA reached out to the women’s health practice. Officials declined to comment.