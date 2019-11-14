Man chosen for presidential advisory board

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville High School graduate is hoping to get President Trump re-elected. On Friday he accepted a role on the “Black Voices” for Trump Coalition Advisory Board. He will explain to black voters why he feels President Trump is the right choice to lead the country for another term.

He says he is one of 36 people on the board. There are people from all over the nation who were chosen. Diante Johnson says he got his start in politics in Illinois. He has served as the state’s 15th congressional delegate for then-presidential candidate Ben Carson, and has also worked as North Carolina’s Regional Field Director with President Trump for his 2016 campaign.

Johnson says he is looking forward to using his experience to help the president win another election. He says he will be traveling to get the word out. Johnson will be heading to different states to let voters know why he feels President Trump should have another term in office.