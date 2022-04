CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The State’s Attorney of Christian County recently charged 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Burdzilauskas with sexually assaulting a victim under the age of 13 in 2016.

According to officials, the incident happened some time in between February and December 2016 at a residence on Franklin Street in Taylorville.

Burdzilauskas’ bond was set at $150,000 (10%). His next court date is scheduled for April 27 for the preliminary hearing.