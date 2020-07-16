Man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police officers have arrested a 37-year-old man on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and unlawful restraint.

Jose A. Antemate-Chagala was arrested at noon on Wednesday at the Mattoon Police Department.

The charges against him allege that while living with a girl who was fewer than 10-years-old, Antemate-Chagala molested her repeatedly over a two-month period.

The unlawful restraint charge alleges that he held a rag soaked in peroxide over the girl’s face to keep her quiet during the assault.

Antemate-Chagala was taken to the Coles County jail pending the filing of charges.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also issued a warrant for his arrest for immigration violations; according to the DHS, Antemate-Chagala is an undocumented immigrant and has previously been deported.

