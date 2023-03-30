SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing multiple charges of first-degree murder.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced at a news conference Fredrick DeGraffenried is being charged with four counts of first-degree murder in relation to the death of 72-year-old Darlene O’Bryan. He is also being charged with home invasion, residential burglary, robbery, theft and unlawful use of a credit card.

Earlier this month, O’Bryan’s body was found and ruled as a suspicious death. Springfield Police later upgraded their investigation to a homicide.

“In respect to the nature and circumstances of this offense, those charges are alleged to include specific statutory language that results in a potential penalty of natural life in the Department of Corrections,” Wright said.

According to court documents, DeGraffenried allegedly forced himself inside O’Bryan’s home and demanded money. He then beat up O’Bryan and stabbed her in the neck with a fork and pair of scissors. DeGraffenried took multiple items before fleeing the scene.

“I think what’s most important at this point is that we exercise patience, and an understanding that our goal collectively is justice for the family of Mrs. O’Bryan,” Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said.

Wright said he believes DeGraffenried knew O’Bryan.

DeGraffenreid was denied bail Thursday morning.