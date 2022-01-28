Man charged with murder in September shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man faces a long prison stay if convicted in a 2021 Urbana murder.

Law enforcement Thursday night arrested 32 year-old Jonathan Brumfield in the September 11 death of 33 year-old Kendall Jones. Brumfield is charged with five counts of murder and one count of being an armed habitual criminal. If convicted of murder, the man would go to prison for 45 years to life. Jail records listed Brumfield’s bond at $1 million as of midday Friday.

Urbana police lieutenant Dave Smysor said at around 4:40 a.m. on September 11, officers were called to the 1400 block of Ivanhoe Way and found Jones on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Smysor said investigators believe a group was hanging out at a home, there was a disagreement, and some people left. That group then returned with Brumfield, another fight broke out, and shots were fired. Officers found around 24 shell casings from three different types of guns.

The incident was one of 10 Urbana murders in 2021, a record high for the city.